BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.84.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

