BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 10,823 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.