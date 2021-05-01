Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Beacon has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $34,986.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00006487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 217.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,630,553 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

