Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 58.6% in April

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

