Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Beazer Homes USA worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

