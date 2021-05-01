Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $5.70 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $117.63 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,633.73 or 0.02837178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00313177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

