Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $306,266.22 and approximately $14,296.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,125,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

