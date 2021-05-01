Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.49

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.49 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.61). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 224,580 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.49. The company has a market capitalization of £179.58 million and a PE ratio of -238.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

