Beldex One Day Volume Reaches $274,718.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $64.69 million and approximately $274,718.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

