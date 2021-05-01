Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 235,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $2.04. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

