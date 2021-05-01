Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.69 on Top Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $41.32 million and $2.60 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 80,394,103 coins and its circulating supply is 24,511,542 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

