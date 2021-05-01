Benchmark Protocol Price Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.49 million and $2.09 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.00831492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,666,059 coins and its circulating supply is 23,595,975 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

