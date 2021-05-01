Beowulf Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.42 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

