Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Down 33.9% in April

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $324,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $9,172,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

