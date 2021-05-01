Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $491.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

