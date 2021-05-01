Berry Data (BRY) Price Up 46.3% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and $636,361.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00014732 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.