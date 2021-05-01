Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) versus RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Head-To-Head Review

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Betawave’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 31.97 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -1,678.68 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of 7.5, meaning that its share price is 650% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 1 19 1 3.00 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $439.73, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Betawave.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.66% -12.62% -3.55% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats Betawave on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

