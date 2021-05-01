Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in April

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

NASDAQ BWAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

