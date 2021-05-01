Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

