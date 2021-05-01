Bfsg LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.