Bfsg LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

