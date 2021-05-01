Bfsg LLC Reduces Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of InMode worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in InMode by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $10,231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

