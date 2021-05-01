Bfsg LLC Sells 7,493 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $17,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

