BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $79,162.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BiblePay

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.