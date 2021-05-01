Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 58,919 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $31.00 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $715.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

