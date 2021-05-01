BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $493,178.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. BidiPass has a market cap of $493,178.00 and $12,443.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

