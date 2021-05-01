BIDR Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $27.25 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00281441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01122191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00736879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.85 or 0.99984576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.