BIKI (BIKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. BIKI has a market cap of $18.33 million and $1.57 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00066776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00813524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00044342 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

