BillionHappiness Trading Up 5.2% This Week (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $72,247.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for about $190.66 or 0.00330482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003343 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

