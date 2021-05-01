Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $82,841.66 and $983,521.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.46 or 0.01131025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.61 or 1.00013834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.