Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $630.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

