Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after buying an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $630.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.48 and a 200-day moving average of $589.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

