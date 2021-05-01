BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BMCS opened at $0.07 on Friday. BioTech Medics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About BioTech Medics
