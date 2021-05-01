BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BMCS opened at $0.07 on Friday. BioTech Medics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About BioTech Medics

BioTech Medics, Inc operates as a medical-based holding company. The company operates medical therapeutic laser centers that treat various pain ailments affecting the muscles, nerves, and bones, as well as arthritis. It also offers SHBAN, an antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. In addition, the company develops and sells nutraceutical products, such as BioBody Balance, a liquid vitamin concentrate; and BioBody Energy Spray, a caffeine and alcohol free natural vitamin energy spray.

