BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioVie.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. BioVie has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie makes up approximately 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

