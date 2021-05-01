Birake Hits One Day Trading Volume of $682.00 (BIR)

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Birake has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Birake has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $682.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birake coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Birake Profile

Birake’s total supply is 94,564,701 coins and its circulating supply is 90,544,444 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birake is birake.com

