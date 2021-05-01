Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$3.13. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 554,022 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.73 million and a P/E ratio of -13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

