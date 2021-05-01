Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

BDT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.06 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

