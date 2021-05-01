Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 959,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

BTBT stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

