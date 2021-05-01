Bit-Z Token Hits Market Cap of $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.83 or 0.00859028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bit-Z Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

