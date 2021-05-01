Bitcashpay Market Capitalization Tops $5.86 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $530,603.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

