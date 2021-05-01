BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,504.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $44,133.62 and $3,504.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00735558 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004260 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.