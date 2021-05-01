Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $15.16 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $969.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

