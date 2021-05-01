Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $689.23 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $689.23 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $37.11 or 0.00064102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,890.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.59 or 0.01738773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00572998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

