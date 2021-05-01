Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $6,156.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00320695 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002238 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

