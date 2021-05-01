Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00004206 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $450.72 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000925 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018822 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

