Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $118.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $96.10 or 0.00167174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00440070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00216676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012678 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003754 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 156.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

