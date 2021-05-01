Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,015.60

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $128,015.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.