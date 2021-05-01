Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Volume Tops $5,395.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $5,395.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.00434653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00166909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00213078 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012344 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 170.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

