Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $76.01 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $76.01 or 0.00131546 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $643.38 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00167972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

