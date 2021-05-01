Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $133,520.23 and approximately $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

